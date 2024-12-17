Ghaziabad hit-and-run case: Broken car parts help police nab suspect

Ghaziabad: Several damaged parts of a grey-coloured car, recovered from the accident site on National Highway-9, helped Ghaziabad police trace and nab the driver of a car that killed three pedestrians on the night of December 10 near Crossings Republik Township. Police identified the suspect as Kartikey Tyagi, 25, a resident of Hapur, who, along with his three friends, was headed to attend a wedding in Pandav Nagar. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the suspect as Kartikey Tyagi, 25, a resident of Hapur, who, along with his three friends, was headed to attend a wedding in Pandav Nagar. Their speeding car ran over four people, leaving three dead and one injured, officers said on Tuesday.

“Several teams scanned CCTV footage from nearby Delhi-Meerut Expressway. But they couldn’t trace the car since the spot was not in clear range of the cameras. Upon detailed inspection of the site, we found several broken parts of a grey-coloured car. It indicated that the car also suffered damages,” said Lipi Nagayach, assistant commissioner of police, Wave City circle.

Police teams later scanned footage of different CCTV cameras installed before and after the incident site. They found two grey-coloured vehicles -- one of them being a Swift Dzire car which was seen heading towards Sector 62, Noida.

“Upon ascertaining that the car was damaged, we sought information from different service stations in Ghaziabad, Noida and Hapur districts. One service station in Hapur gave us leads. After that, we traced the owner and it led to the arrest of the driver. He told police that he was speeding and could not the four persons standing on the side of NH-9,” the ACP said.

Police also matched the blurred registration number seen in CCTV footage with the number of the suspect’s car.

Officers said that Tyagi runs a two wheeler financing business. After the crash, Tyagi instead of driving towards Pandav Nagar for the function, headed to Sector 62, Noida, and then drove through inner roads to his home town in Hapur. Police have also seized the car.

Police identified the deceased as Dadri residents Pawan Kumar, 42, and his wife Sunita Devi, 38. The third deceased was identified as their family friend Neelam Kumar, 45, a resident of Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad.

The injured woman, still recuperating at a Delhi hospital, was identified as Sushila Devi, 40, elder sister of Sunita Devi and a resident of Palam area, Delhi.

The incident took place around 8.30pm on December 10 when all the four deboarded a bus from Moradabad and were waiting to cross over to the other side of the highway. Suddenly, a vehicle overran them and fled the scene.

Police on the basis of a complaint by Pawan’s family registered a first information report under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 281 (rash driving on public way), 125(b) (acts endangering life and personal safety of others) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) at Crossings Republik police station.