After patient’s death, health dept suspends Ghaziabad hospital’s registration

The Ghaziabad health department, which had sealed a private hospital in Shalimar Garden in Sahibabad on Tuesday after a 30-year-old patient died at the facility following a renal stone surgery, suspended the hospital’s registration on Thursday. The death of the patient, Rohit Kumar, who was a resident of Pappu Colony in Sahibabad, sparked protests, and police sent a force from Sahibabad to disperse protesters as the doctors, hospital staff, and other patients fled the hospital.

Protest outside the private hospital in Shalimar Garden in Sahibabad on Tuesday. The police had to send a force from Sahibabad to disperse protesters as the doctors, hospital staff, and other patients fled the hospital. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer (CMO), said he had suspended the hospital’s registration and that an investigation into the alleged laxity led to Kumar’s death, had also been launched.

“We sealed the hospital on the day the patient died and suspended the hospital’s registration until further orders. This means that no patients would be treated at the hospital and the hospital administration would be unable to function. We have also formed a team of four doctors to investigate the causes of death and the alleged laxity of hospital authorities,” Dr Shankhdhar said.

Officials familiar with the matter said the hospital’s registration was suspended as a precautionary measure. “Hospital registrations expire on March 31 and must be renewed between April 1 and 30. We have therefore disallowed this 12-bedded private hospital from renewing its registration until we conclude our inquiry,” said an official who asked not to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another official, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media since the investigation is in its initial stages, said the hospital conducted two surgeries on the deceased patient within five days. Prima facie, the patient’s body might not have been able to bear the shock, the official said.

Kumar, a resident of Pappu Colony, was admitted for a gall bladder stone and renal stone surgery more than 15 days ago and again on Monday.

“I admitted my son to the hospital, and he underwent a gall bladder surgery and a kidney stone surgery five days later. He was admitted to the hospital again on Monday after he developed some complications and died late Monday. When we questioned the staff, they attacked us with baseball bats, hockey sticks and sharp-edged weapons,” Rohit’s father Leelu Parcha said in his police complaint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police (Sahibabad), said, “We took the family’s complaint to the health department. The deceased’s autopsy report has yet to be received. A panel of doctors conducted the autopsy.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON