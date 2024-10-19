Menu Explore
Ghaziabad: Locals thrash policemen who objected to them drinking in public; three arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Oct 19, 2024 06:48 AM IST

SI Dharmendra Singh, along with constable Kaushendra Singh, were on night patrol when they reached a wedding venue at Roshtash Garhi where they found six to seven men having drinks

A sub-inspector (SI) and constable on patrolling duty were allegedly thrashed by several unidentified men in Ghaziabad’s Bhojpur late Thursday night, allegedly after they tried to them from drinking in a public place outside a banquet hall.

The officials on Friday said they arrested three suspects, identified as Pawan Kumar, Gaurav Kumar and Rahul Kumar, who are residents of Rohtash Garhi. (Representational image)
The officials on Friday said they arrested three suspects, identified as Pawan Kumar, Gaurav Kumar and Rahul Kumar, who are residents of Rohtash Garhi.

Police said they identified and arrested three suspects in connection with the incident on Friday.

The police said SI Dharmendra Singh, along with constable Kaushendra Singh, were on night patrol when they reached a wedding venue at Roshtash Garhi where they found six to seven men having drinks.

“When we asked to stop drinking in a public place, they went away. However, after some time, five to six men arrived with sticks in their hands and attacked us. The constable suffered severe head injuries and the attackers fled hurling abuses our way. When we inquired, we were told two of the attackers are local,” SI said in his complaint registered at Bhojpur police station.

The police registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 191(2) (rioting), 109 (murder attempt), 121 (causing grevious hurt), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 352 (intentional insults aimed at provoking someone to disrupt public peace or commit an offence) at Bhojpur police station.

The officials on Friday said they arrested three suspects, identified as Pawan Kumar, Gaurav Kumar and Rahul Kumar, who are residents of Rohtash Garhi.

“Initially, the SI and the constable asked them not to drink at a public place and the suspects went away. Later they came armed with sticks and attacked the policemen. The condition of the constable is stable. We have so far arrested three suspects in this connection and our teams are trying to identify others. An FIR was registered,” said Gyan Prakash Rai, assistant commissioner of police, Modinagar.

