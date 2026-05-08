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Ghaziabad: Man gets 20 years’ jail for raping 15-year-old girl

A Ghaziabad court sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years for raping a 15-year-old girl in 2022, with a ₹1 lakh fine and additional imprisonment for non-payment.

Updated on: May 08, 2026 10:36 pm IST
By Peeyush Khandelwal
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Ghaziabad: A 25-year-old man was handed 20 years of rigourous imprisonment by a Ghaziabad court on Friday for raping a 15-year-old girl in 2022.

According to the prosecution the incident happened on June 27, 2022, when the man dragged the minor, who was on her way to attend tuition classes (Photo for representation)

The court headed by special judge Neeraj Gautam of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, stated, “The convict...is awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a penalty of 1 lakh under IPC Section 376(3), and non-payment of the penalty will attract six months of additional imprisonment.”

According to the prosecution the incident happened on June 27, 2022, when the man dragged the minor, who was on her way to attend tuition classes, to an under-contrucution building and raped her. An FIR was filed on June 28, 2022 at the Nandgram police station.

“The girl was going to her tuition class and met her friend midway. In the meantime, the convict, then aged 21, and three other boys (all minors) arrived at the same spot. The convict gagged her mouth, dragged her inside an under-construction building and raped her. The other boys beat up the girl’s friend outside,” Utkarsh Vats, special public prosecutor (Pocso) told HT.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

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