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Ghaziabad: Man held for beating 40-year-old to death on suspicion of theft

During the investigation, local residents in Khoda told police that the suspect severely beat Kumar on suspicion of theft

Published on: May 05, 2026 04:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Ghaziabad: A 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly beating up a 40-year-old man to death in Khoda and dumping his body outside a Noida hospital last week on suspicion of theft, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the suspect fled after dumping the body outside the Child PGI Hospital in Sector 30 in the early hours of April 27. (Representational image)

Police identified the suspect as a 30-year-old resident of Khoda area, and the deceased as a resident of Mahalaxmi Garden in Khoda.

According to police, the suspect fled after dumping the body outside the Child PGI Hospital in Sector 30 in the early hours of April 27. An FIR was lodged by the Noida police under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103(1) (murder) and 238a (destroying evidence) after they saw the body there.

“The body was sent to the Sector 94 mortuary and an investigation was launched. CCTV footage led us to the Wagon-R allegedly used to transport the body. The car was registered in the name of a Garhi Chaukhandi resident. The registered owner told police that his son’s brother-in-law (the suspect, identified as a resident of Khoda), had taken the car on May 26,” the FIR registered at the Sector 20 police station on May 28 stated.

The ACP added that police are probing whether more people were involved.

 
khoda ghaziabad murder theft
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