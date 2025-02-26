Ghaziabad: Man kills friend to avenge jailing of own brother, arrested

Ghaziabad: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his friend on February 22 night to avenge 20-year imprisonment of his brother who had raped the victim’s minor sister in 2023, officers said, adding that the suspect already has a murder case against his name in 2023. The suspect already has a murder case against him, and is presently out on bail. He had killed a man of his locality in 2023 following an altercation. He was arrested and jailed then. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police said the suspect, Mohammad Sarfaraz, was arrested in connection with the discovery of a body found by locals near Kamla Nehru Nagar on January 22. Police later identified it.

On Monday, the victim’s family filed a police complaint, suspecting the role of Sarfaraz after the autopsy revealed it was a murder, officers added.

“Several police teams were roped in to identify the suspect and several CCTVs in the area were scanned. We found the suspect going along with the deceased in one of the footage. He was finally arrested. During interrogation, he revealed that his brother, Manu (single name), had raped minor sister of the deceased man in 2023 and presently serving 20 years of imprisonment at Dasna jail. So, he wanted to avenge the imprisonment of his brother and became friendly to the deceased,” said deputy commissioner of police (city zone) Rajesh Kumar.

The suspect revealed that he took the victim to Kamla Nehru Nagar on the night of the incident for some drinks, and later hit his head several times with a stone before fleeing, officers said.

The injured man died on spot, they added.

“The suspect already has a murder case against him, and is presently out on bail. He had killed a man of his locality in 2023 following an altercation. He was arrested and jailed then. In both the murder cases, he used stone to inflict critical injuries to the head. He also has a case of causing hurt and issuing threats registered against his name in 2022. Now, he is held for another murder,” the DCP added.

Officers said that the two previous criminal cases, including the recent murder case, against the suspect were registered at Madhuban Bapudham police station.