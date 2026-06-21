Ghaziabad: Minor held for pushing 17-year-old girl during ‘rape attempt’

Ghaziabad: Police on Saturday detained a 16-year-old boy from Khoda for allegedly attempting to rape a 17-year-old girl, causing her to fall off her first-floor house during the act and leading to injuries, police said.

According to officials, the boy lives with his family on the second floor of the same building (Photo for representation)

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According to officials, the boy lives with his family on the second floor of the same building and they both attend the same school in Delhi. The boy studies in class 8 while the girl is a class 9 student.

Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of the Indirapuram circle, told HT: “The girl’s family claimed they found her lying injured on the ground floor around 1.30am on Saturday. The girl allegedly told her family that the boy tried to rape her and pushed her in the process, after which she fell from the first floor. She sustained a facial injury. The family rushed her to a hospital, informed the police around 1.45am, and a team was sent to the spot.”

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said that based on a complaint by the girl’s brother, police registered an FIR under BNS Section 109 (attempted murder) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that based on a complaint by the girl’s brother, police registered an FIR under BNS Section 109 (attempted murder) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. {{/usCountry}}

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“The girl was admitted to a Delhi hospital and is currently stable. We will carry out further legal formalities as soon as she recovers. The boy was taken into custody soon after the incident and denied the allegations,” the ACP added.

“During the alleged incident, their respective families were sleeping in the houses. An investigation is ongoing in the case,” ACP Srivastava added.