Ghaziabad: MLC receives obscene video call from unidentified woman, FIR registered

Dinesh Kumar Goel, a member of the Uttar Pradesh legislative council (MLC) filed a police complaint on September 11, alleging that he received an obscene video call from an unidentified woman, police said, adding that an FIR was registered at Kavi Nagar police station based on his complaint.

In his complaint, Goel said when he answered the call, the woman started performing obscene acts. (Representative Image)

According to police, Goel said he was with his wife at his residence in Kavi Nagar, Ghaziabad, when he received a call from an unidentified number on the evening of September 10.

In his complaint, Goel said when he answered the call, the woman started performing obscene acts. “When I took the video call and before I could understand what was happening, an unidentified woman figured in the video and started obscene acts. As soon as I realised what was happening, I disconnected the call,” the MLC stated in his complaint.

The MLC further said, “Meanwhile, the next day, on September 11, I received another call in which a man introduced himself as Rishipal Shukla from Dwarka cybercrime police station in Delhi. He said that a complaint was received from a woman in which she has alleged obscene acts on my part.”

On the grounds of suspicion that he was being targeted by a gang of cyber extortionists, Goel filed a police complaint and an FIR under the provisions of the Information Technology Act was registered.

While speaking to HT, Goel said, “It is purely a case of cyber criminals targeting people and I have registered an FIR in the matter. The police must nab the suspects at the earliest.”

“The MLC has given us the number from which the video call was received and the other mobile number of the man who introduced himself as a policeman from Dwarka police station. We have started an investigation in the case and registered an FIR,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police (Kavi Nagar).

