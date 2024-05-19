Ghaziabad: Namo Bharat train timings extended to 10pm from May 20

Ghaziabad: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency responsible for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, has decided to extend the evening operation timings of the Namo Bharat trains by two hours, officials said on Saturday. The ridership of Namo Bharat trains on the 34km route in Ghaziabad stood at around one million on May 8. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The trains currently run from 6am to 8pm Monday through Saturday, and 8am to 8pm on Sundays on the 34km stretch of the RRTS section in Ghaziabad’s eight stations — Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modinagar (south) and Modinagar (north).

“The operating hours of Namo Bharat trains on the operational section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will be extended until 10pm, starting May 20. Under the revised schedule, Namo Bharat train services will run from 6am to 10pm Monday through Saturday, and from 8am to 10pm on Sundays,” said a NCRTC spokesperson.

The decision to extend the timings is aimed at enhancing passenger convenience and to accommodate those who arrive late from offices, the spokesperson said, adding: “It will also be beneficial for women passengers.”

According to the spokesperson, the extension of timings will also help increase ridership and cater to more passengers.

“Once the Meerut (south) gets operational, we expect more passengers. So far, the two popular stations of Ghaziabad and Modinagar (north) cater to 25% and 20% daily ridership, respectively,” the official added.

The 82km-long RRTS project is aimed at connecting the three cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut with the help of Namo Bharat trains which have a design speed of 180kmph.

Apart from the 34km operational route in Ghaziabad, NCRTC has completed the work for the first station, Meerut (south). Once operational, this will add another eight kilometres to the RRTS operational corridor.