Man, kin lock son in SUV, beat him up near Hindon in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police on Monday arrested three persons, including a man who wrongfully confined his 25-year-old son to his Scorpio SUV and brought him to the Hindon banks where they allegedly beat him up. The son was also later arrested as he \assaulted his father and relatives in police presence at the station.

The police said they registered a suo motu FIR at the Vijay Nagar police station and arrested four persons after being alerted about the incident on the 112 helpline. The police said they registered a suo motu case because there was a chance that the suspects, being from the same family, may not pursue the case against each other.

The police identified the suspects as Ram Avtar, his son Sonu (single name) and their relative Devendra Kumar. They allegedly confined Ram Avtar’s son Monu (single name) to the Scorpio and then later beat him on the Hindon river banks in Vijay Nagar. Monu, who sustained in juries in the assault, was also later arrested after he beat up the others on being brought to the police station, officers said.

All four are residents of Kanawani in Indirapuram, police said.

“Late night on April 1, we received a call on 112 from a local person in Vijay Nagar that some people had kidnapped a man in their Scorpio and brought him to a spot near river Hindon. We reached the spot and found some bloodstains there but there was no one at the spot. We used local intelligence and scanned footage from CCTV cameras in the vicinity. We came across the Scorpio and using the vehicle’s registration number we were able zero in on the suspects,” said Sujit Kumar Rai, assistant commissioner of police (city 1).

He said all four were brought in for questioning and in police presence, the suspects against beat up each other. Police said Monu sustained head injuries and he was given medical treatment following which he was arrested.

“We registered an FIR for causing hurt and wrongful confinement and arrested all four persons. During interrogation, Ram Avtar told us that he was angry with Monu over his excessive drinking habit and not paying attention to his life. So he and the others brought him to the river banks and beat him up in order to teach him a lesson,” the ACP said.

The police said they also seized the car used in the crime.