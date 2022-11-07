Ghaziabad police file FIR after people offer namaz on Khoda street

Taking suo motu cognisance of a widely shared picture of people offering namaz on a street in Khoda locality of Ghaziabad, the local police have registered an FIR against the imam of the mosque in Khoda for allegedly violating prohibitory orders. The police said the violation took place during the Friday namaz in Khoda’s Deepak Vihar on November 4.

Police have booked imam Nazir Hussain of the Khawaja Gareeb Nawaz Masjid in Deepak Vihar, Khoda.

“The police took cognisance of the incident and booked the imam under Indian Penal Code section 188 for violating prohibitory orders. Hussain was called in by the police and warned to not repeat the offence,” said Swatantra Kumar Singh, circle officer (Indirapuram).

The FIR said Hussain allegedly got about 25-30 people to offer prayers in the street, in violation of the prohibitory orders issued by the district magistrate ahead of the festival season from October 30 to the midnight of December 12.

Responding to the incident and the FIR, Hussain said, “It so happened that about 25-30 people came late for the Friday prayers and on not finding space in the mosque, they offered the namaz on the street near the mosque. I was already inside and did not know about them praying outside. We will ensure that prayers are not offered in a public area.”

“The mosque has a capacity to accommodate 100 people on the ground floor and more on the first floor,” he said.