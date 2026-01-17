Ghaziabad police registered murder case after charred body found in burnt auto in Loni

The Ghaziabad police have registered an FIR for murder and destruction of evidence in a case where a charred and unidentifiable human body was found in the passenger seat of a burnt auto in Loni’s Agraula on January 14, officials said. Police said they are scanning CCTV footage of the area, which could provide them clues about the incident.

On the basis of the chassis number, the police reached out to the family of auto owner, Naveen Kumar, a resident of Vikas Nagar in Loni.

Naveen’s family said he had been missing for 3-4 days and did not return home, police added.

“The family suspected that Naveen was murdered and the body set afire by some unidentified assailants. Based on their complaint, we registered a case under BNS section 103(1) (murder) and 238 (destruction of evidence) at Loni police on Friday. The autopsy report is still awaited,” said Siddharth Gautam, ACP of the Loni circle.

“My brother was unmarried. He has not returned home for the past 3-4 days. We came across certain social media reports on January 14, which showed a burnt auto and a charred body inside. Upon information, when we saw the auto, it was the same auto as my brother’s,” said Nitin Kumar, Naveen’s younger brother.

Police said they are scanning CCTV footage of the area, which could provide them clues about the incident.

“We will also get a DNA test to further establish the identity of the body,” ACP added.