Ghaziabad: Speeding Thar rams car, 4 vendor carts in Crossings Republik; three arrested

After a speedily driven Thar SUV late Sunday night crashed into a stationary Verna car and four vendor carts at Crossings Republik township of Ghaziabad, police arrested the errant driver and two other men, who allegedly attacked the police team out looking for the driver, within three hours of the incident. In connection with the attack on policemen, the police lodged an FIR against the two suspects and they were arrested on Monday. (HT Archive/representational image)

The police identified the arrested driver as Saksham Tyagi, 23, a resident of Dreamland the Willows high-rise. The other two men, who were arrested for manhandling the police, were identified as Satish Singh, 36, a resident of GH-7 high-rise in Crossings, and Akshay Ahuja, 29, a resident of Raj Nagar.

They said the owner of the Verna car, Vivek Pandey, a resident of Swarn Jayanti Puram, lodged an FIR at Crossings Republik police station on Monday.

“My car was hit and damaged by a speeding Thar outside the GH7 high-rise. When I inquired, I came to know that the errant car had hit several carts nearby... a labourer got injured in the process. The Thar was being driven at a high speed and rashly,” Pandey said in his complaint.

The police registered an FIR against the driver under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt) and 427 (causing damages).

After the police were informed, a police team reached the spot and found the Thar parked near the Mahagun Mascot high-rise but the driver was missing.

“A number of locals gathered at the spot and many were trying to help the police. When the team launched a search for the driver, two men started rousing up trouble by alleging that the police were corrupt and were not going to do anything. The men later started misbehaving with the police team. They attacked the policemen and tried to snatch their pistol and also tore their uniforms. The incident happened around 3am on Monday,” said Vivek Chandra Yadav, deptu commissioner of police (rural).

The police suo motu registered an FIR against two men under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (causing hurt to public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at Crossings Republik police station on Monday.

The police said they resumed the search and on Tuesday arrested the Thar driver Tyagi from Crossings Republik..

“In connection with the attack on policemen, the police lodged an FIR against the two suspects and they were arrested on Monday. The Thar SUV driver was also arrested in connection with the first FIR. His Thar was also seized. We will take strict legal action in both cases,” the DCP said.