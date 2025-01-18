Ghaziabad: Three parked cars charred in fire near Masuri, foul play suspected

Three parked cars were completely charred in a fire that started in Kushaliya near Dasna late Thursday night, police said, adding that they suspect some unidentified miscreants may have deliberately started the fire. Residents scanned the footage of CCTV cameras in the area, but no suspicious movement of any person was spotted. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The three cars include a Brezza and two Baleno cars belonging to Shahid Umar Khan, a former village chief of Kushaliya. The incident took place around 12.30am on Friday in an open space where residents generally park their vehicles.

“Around 12.30am, we heard locals shouting, and many were preparing videos. We rushed there and tried to douse the flames that engulfed my three cars. With the help of locals, the fire was doused, and police were also called. The fire department was also alerted,” Khan said.

The incident happened under the jurisdiction of Masuri police station area.

“The windows of the cars were broken, and it seems that someone set these afire from inside. I have not named anyone in the police complaint, but it seems an intentional act by unidentified persons. All three cars were completely charred, while other cars parked nearby were completely spared,” Khan said.

The fire department said it received a call around 1.34am on Friday.

“A fire tender was rushed to the spot. By the time we reached the spot, the locals had doused the fire with the help of water fetched from submersible pumps. Our teams helped in dousing the embers completely. No loss of life or injury was reported, but the three cars were completely charred,” said Rahul Pal, chief fire officer.

The police said they will soon register an FIR and investigate the matter.

“All three cars were completely damaged in the incident. The incident seems to be a deliberate act and not a stray occurrence. We will soon register a case against unidentified persons and investigate. Our teams visited the spot after the police received a call late night on the emergency number,” said Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police, Masuri/Muradnagar circle.