Ghaziabad transport department starts license cancellation over accidental deaths

Ghaziabad: In a first in Ghaziabad, the regional transport department has started cancelling driving licenses (DLs) of the drivers involved in accidents which resulted in deaths, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials said they have cancelled four driving licenses of drivers who caused accidents with their vehicles, like the trucks and cars. (HT Archive)

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Officials said they have cancelled four driving licenses of drivers who caused accidents with their vehicles, like the trucks and cars.

“We have received instructions from senior state officials to be strict in cases of deaths due to accidents. A team from the transport department examines the accident case and submits a report. Once it is found that it was grave negligence or a deliberate act, the licensing authority issues direction for cancellation. This authority is obtained under the Motor Vehicle Act,” Ashok Srivastava, additional regional transport officer, told HT.

In cases of cancellation, the driver is not allowed to get the licenses for about one to two years.

Meanwhile, the department have so far suspended a total of 26 DLs this year. “Of these, 22 are still suspended and four were cancelled. Under the suspension process, the DL will be suspended for a period ranging 60 to 90 days. The suspensions of DLs are done in cases of over-speeding, performing stunts, dangerous driving, etc. We will now be strict in cases and ensure the suspensions and cancellations of DLs,” Srivastava added.

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{{^usCountry}} Last year, 105 DLs were suspended, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, 105 DLs were suspended, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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According to traffic police statistics, the Ghaziabad district recorded 1,097 accidents in 2025 which resulted in 849 injuries. Comparatively, there were 996, 991, and 886 fatalities in 2024, 2023, and 2022, respectively.

The number of road fatalities resulting from these accidents stood at 400 in 2025, 381 in 2024, 365 in 2023, and 363 in 2022. Meanwhile, a total of 781, 704, and 638 people were also injured in the road accidents recorded in 2024, 2023, and 2022 respectively.