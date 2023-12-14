Ghaziabad: Two arrested for failed kidnapping of 24-year-old man in Modinagar

The police on Thursday arrested two of three suspects who allegedly tried to kidnap a 24-year-old man in their car from Modinagar on Wednesday morning. Police said the man escaped from the boot of the car when the car slowed down as the suspects failed to lock it properly.

One of the suspects in police custody on Thursday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The police said two of the three suspects are brothers and planned the kidnapping to demand a ransom as they had loans and debts of about ₹2 lakh.

Police identified the arrested as Bijendra Singh, 24, and his accomplice Vikas Kumar Saini, 21, and said a third suspect, identified as Bijendra’s brother, Gajendra Singh, 28, is on the run. All three suspects are residents of Modinagar.

The police said the suspects stole a Wagon R car to carry out the abduction. They then overpowered and kidnapped Achal Singhal, who was walking to his shop from his home on Bisokhar Road in Modinagar around 9am on Wednesday.

The suspect bundled him into the boot of their car but forgot to lock it properly. Singhal later managed to jump out of the boot and raise the alarm. Fearing apprehension, the suspects immediately fled in the car.

The police in this connection registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 365 (kidnapping) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) against unidentified persons at the Modinagar police station.

“Several police teams were roped in. Based on information from the CCTV footage, the suspects were identified. The footage revealed that the car did not leave the Ghaziabad border near Meerut. So, the search was confined to localities in Ghaziabad and manual intelligence led us to identify the three suspects. Two of them were nabbed by police teams on Thursday morning, while Gajendra escaped,” said Vivek Chandra Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (rural).

The police said both Bijendra and Gajendra worked at a factory in Partapur, Meerut, and Bijendra lost his job about two months ago after his name surfaced in a case related to the theft of iron material from the factory.

About a fortnight ago, Gajendra was also asked to quit, police said.

“They had taken a loan of ₹1.25 lakh from the factory and were unable to repay it. Further, they had also taken a loan of ₹60,000 from different persons. They also purchased a mini commercial vehicle on loan and were unable to repay the EMIs since the past six months after the vehicle suffered damages in an accident. So, they, along with their friend Vikas, planned to kidnap Singhal who lived nearby and is the son of a businessman. However, their plan failed,” the DCP said.

Police said that suspect Vikas Kumar completed his BCA studies and worked at a company in Noida but he left his job and operated a dhaba in Modinagar to support his family.

Police said Kumar’s financial condition was also poor and he consented to the kidnapping plan.

