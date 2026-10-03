Ghaziabad: Two arrested for firing at moving bus, injuring two on NH-9

Ghaziabad: Police on Friday arrested two men for firing at a moving bus from a two-wheeler and injuring two occupants over a rivalry near Masuri on NH-9 last week, officials said.

The two suspects, both in their 20s, were identified as residents of New Mustafabad and Jagjit Nagar. Police said they are part of a group rival to bus operator Mohammad Arif. (Representative photo)

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According to police, the suspects were arrested during a brief exchange of fire near Bhoorgarhi on Friday after they—who were on a two-wheeler—ignored police signals to stop for an inspection at a checkpoint.

Police said the incident occurred around 11.40pm on September 28 when the bus was headed from Delhi to Budaun. The suspects fired eight rounds using a pistol, injuring bus conductor Talib Hussain, 25, and the bus operator’s friend Kanruddin Ansari, 45. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Delhi and are stated to be stable.

The two suspects, both in their 20s, were identified as residents of New Mustafabad and Jagjit Nagar. Police said they are part of a group rival to bus operator Mohammad Arif.

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{{^usCountry}} Arif filed a complaint at Masuri police station in Ghaziabad on September 29 and an FIR was registered under Section 109 (attempted murder)of BNS. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arif filed a complaint at Masuri police station in Ghaziabad on September 29 and an FIR was registered under Section 109 (attempted murder)of BNS. {{/usCountry}}

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Police arrested the two suspects after receiving information about their movement from Hapur.

Surendra Nath Tiwari, DCP (rural), said police set up a checkpoint, and they asked the two suspects, who were arriving on a two-wheeler, to stop. “However, they instead opened fire at the police. In retaliatory firing, police shot one suspect in the leg while overpowering and arresting the second. The injured person was taken to the hospital for treatment. During questioning, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the firing,” the DCP added.

The DCP added, “They revealed they had a dispute with Arif since 2023 and also fought with bus conductor Hussain about four days before the incident. The firing was part of a revenge plot planned by a group of five people. The other three suspects will also be arrested and the pistol seized.”