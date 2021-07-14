Ghaziabad: Two borewells sealed as carcinogenic level 46 times safe limit

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) ordered two borewells in Ghaziabad sealed after groundwater samples from there were found to have the carcinogenic hexavalent chromium at almost 46 times the safe limit.

The borewells are located in the Meerut Road Industrial Area adjoining the Lohiya Nagar residential locality. Authorities said the contamination source was a plot where heavy metal waste were previously dumped and that they would engage a survey to find out the extent of contamination.

“On February 27, the CPCB had collected 13 groundwater samples from different points in Ghaziabad, including three from the two borewells. The three samples were found to have more than permissible limit of hexavalent chromium (0.05 mg/litre). The CPCB has directed the closure of the borewells,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB). “We have informed the district officials and the two borewells will be sealed once a magistrate is available.”

Citing the test report, officials said that the three samples contained 0.49mg/litre, 1.36mg/litre and 5.05mg/litre of hexavalent chromium - an average of 2.3mg/litre, which is 46 times the safe limit of 0.05mg/litre.

In 2010, the UPPCB had found that the groundwater there had been polluted by several units that were engaged in chrome plating. “After that, the units set up a remediation plant in the locality and treated the groundwater,” Sharma added.

He said that the measure was largely successful in taking off a great deal of the contamination. “But the plot on which the waste was once dumped continues to contaminate the groundwater,” he said. “No waste is currently being dumped there but it has not been cleaned either.”

The report also found presence of iron in five samples, lead in four samples, nickle in one and manganese in four samples. Officials said that these too were found beyond to be at levels beyond the permissible limits.

The CPCB has directed more tests in one kilometre radius of the two borewells to ascertain the extent of contamination.

“The responsible parties may be directed to carry out detailed site investigation study to ascertain the source and extent of contamination in soil and groundwater followed by risk assessment and remediation of contaminated site at Lohiya Nagar,” the CPCB recommendation, said.

City-based environmentalist and lawyer Akash Vashishtha said that heavy metals, which cannot be removed completely by home filters, can adversely impact health.

“Hexavalent chromium can impact liver and kidneys as well, besides causing other health issues. The primary source of contamination is in the industrial area and over a period of time the contamination has spread to other adjoining localities. A hydrogeological survey followed by remediation is must,” said Vashishtha.

In February 2020, the UPPCB also sampled groundwater from nearby Raj Nagar residential locality and the industrial area. It had found that four of the 14 samples were had hexavalent chromium beyond permissible limits.

“A second sampling was done in January this year and that found little hexavalent chromium. However, we need to continuously monitor the area and we have also recommended a hydrogeological survey. Assessments indicate that the Meerut Road Industrial Area is a major source of contamination from where it possibly spread to other nearby areas,” the UPPCB regional officer said.

Vashishtha, however, pointed out that the second sampling had not considered the original sampling points of February 2020.

“There is a nursery across the road in Raj Nagar and its occupants still drink the yellowish water. So, the contamination is still there,” he said.