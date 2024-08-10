Ghaziabad: Two boys held for stalking, issuing acid attack threats to 14-year-old girl student

The Ghaziabad police apprehended two minor boys for allegedly stalking a 14-year-old girl and threatening to pour acid on her when she tried to rebuff their advances, senior police officers said on Friday. Police said one of the boys is aged 14 years and the other 15. Police said the two suspects were following the girl to her school and back for about a month. (Representative image)

Police said an FIR of stalking and issuing threats under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was registered at Kotwali police station.

“The FIR was registered after the father of the girl sought help from the police and gave a complaint on August 8. He said the two boys were harassing their daughter on her way to school. When she resisted their advances and questioned them, they threatened to pour acid on her,” said Ritesh Tripathi, assistant commissioner of police, city 1.

“They dropped out of school and are working at some local shop. The girl is a student and they were stalking her on her way to school and back. They were nabbed using local information and CCTV footage. Considering the seriousness of the case, our teams acted swiftly and traced them. Initially, they denied the allegations but later during questioning they admitted their actions,” said an officer from Kotwali police station, asking not to be named.

“We sought help from the CCTV footages in the area, and identified the two suspects. They were taken into custody on Friday. We will initiate legal action against them,” Tripathi said.

The incident happened under jurisdiction of Kotwali police station area.