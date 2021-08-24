Ghaziabad: Two district hospitals now self-reliant in oxygen supply

The district hospitals in Ghaziabad -- MMG District Hospital and Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital -- now have provision to supply oxygen to all the beds available in the two facilities, officials said on Tuesday.

Overall, the district is supposed to set up 11 oxygen plants at different government facilities, and only two such plants, one at the Women Hospital and the other at community health centre in Muradnagar, are pending, the officials said.

“The two facilities will soon get the plants. The district will have all 11 plants by end of this month,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer and nodal officer for new oxygen plants in Ghaziabad.

The 166-bed MMG District Hospital, which served as a dedicated Covid facility during the first wave of the pandemic, had to rely on oxygen cylinders.

“We have got installed a 150 litres per minute (lpm) capacity oxygen plant, and another 1000 lpm capacity plant is being installed. With the two plants, our reliance on oxygen cylinders can now be done away with. Our hospital now has fully oxygenated beds,” said Dr Anurag Bhargava, chief medical superintendent of the hospital.

Likewise, the officials of the 100-bed Sanjay Nagar hospital said that they have got installed two new oxygen plants of 150 lpm and 500 lpm capacity.

“Both the plants will be able to provide sufficient oxygen to all the beds in case of any third Covid-19 wave. We also have one old plant that provides oxygen to just 25 beds. Now, with the two new plants, our hospital has a centralised oxygen supply,” said Dr Sanjay Teotia, chief medical superintendent of the hospital.

The Sanjay Nagar hospital served as a dedicated Covid facility during the first and the second waves of the pandemic. It resumed normal services about a fortnight ago.

According to official records of the state health department, the six districts under the Meerut division have sanction of 55 new oxygen plants in government health care facilities and 36 of them have been made functional so far.

The enhancement of oxygen supplies is part of directions from the UP government, which is upgrading the health care infrastructure before any eventuality of a third Covid wave.

According to the officials in Lucknow, the state has about 56,000 isolation beds and 18,000 intensive care unit (ICU) beds (including 6,600 paediatric ICU beds) as part of the plan to deal with any third wave.

They said that installation of oxygen plants is one of the measures and 336 of the overall new 552 sanctioned oxygen plants have come up so far.

“To check the preparedness before any third wave, senior state health department officials will conduct inspections in all the districts on August 27 and 28. They will inspect the Covid vaccination facilities, functionality of PICU and isolation beds, besides operationality of the oxygen plants and other equipment,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, UP’s additional chief secretary (health).