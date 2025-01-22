Ghaziabad: Two held for robbing 34,000 from 17-yr-old boy

Ghaziabad: Two men were arrested on late Monday night for allegedly robbing a 17-year-old boy ₹34,000 on December 30 in Mohan Nagar when he visited a bank branch in the area to deposit the cash, officers said on Tuesday. In his FIR, the complainant Giri said the suspects were present in the bank when his son, Prince Kumar, had gone to deposit the cash. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the two suspects as Phool Chand Bharti, 37, and Lal Man, 38, adding that both of them work as private cab drivers.

The suspects were arrested from Nagdwar crossing area and cash of ₹22,020 was recovered from their possession, officers said.

“We scanned more than 500 CCTV footages in and around the bank and also the route followed by the suspects after the robbery incident. Our teams also gathered a lot of electronic evidences, and nabbed them when they arrived in Ghaziabad with intention of another robbery. The car used in the crime was also recovered. One of their accomplices, identified as Prakash Kumar, is absconding,” said Rajneesh Upadhyaya, assistant commissioner of police, Sahibabad circle.

The arrests followed a first information report (FIR) registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 309(4) (robbery) after the boy’s father, Sujit Giri, a resident of Rajiv Colony near Mohan Nagar, filed a complaint at the Sahibabad police station.

In his FIR, Giri said the suspects were present in the bank when his son, Prince Kumar, had gone to deposit the cash.

“There, they told him that his father had met with an accident, and he wanted to see you soon. When my son went out of the bank with them, they pulled out a knife and threatened him. Then they snatched the cash from him at some distance on the road leading from Mohan Nagar to Vasundhara, and fled in a Wagon-R car,” the FIR said.