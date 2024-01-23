Ghaziabad: Two held for smuggling gold in their stomach

The crime branch of the Ghaziabad police arrested two suspects, who allegedly smuggled gold from Saudi Arabia in their stomach, after swallowing about 400 grams of gold tablets, valued at about ₹25 lakh. Police said prime suspect Nadeem was working in the Middle East since the past couple of years and allegedly smuggled gold about five or six times in a similar manner and each trip earned him about ₹ 40,000-50,000. (Representational image only)

The officials said some of the tablets were recovered under medical supervision in Ghaziabad and customs officials have been informed about the suspects.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The two men were identified as Nadeem Ali, 25, and his accomplice Fuzail Ali, 23, both residents of Rampur district.They were taken into custody from Old Bus Stand on the night of January 20, the crime branch officers said.

“They boarded a flight to Mumbai from Saudi Arabia and landed at the airport with the gold tablets, weighing about 400 grams and wrapped in plastic pouches, in their stomach. They evaded checks and arrived by train in Delhi on January 20. From there, they boarded a bus to Rampur. We had information about the suspects and midway, the bus was stopped and the two were taken into custody. After questioning, they revealed that about 400 grams of gold tablets were inside their stomach,” said Sacchidanand, additional deputy commissioner of police (crime).

The crime branch officials, after due process, handed over the two suspects to the district health department for medical extraction of the tablets.

“The customs department officials have also arrived and the further action will be taken up by them. During medical treatment, some gold tablets were taken out from the stomach of the two men. Once the medical process is over, the customs department will take custody of the two,” the ADCP said.

The ADCP said prime suspect Nadeem was working in the Middle East since the past couple of years and allegedly smuggled gold about five or six times in a similar manner and each trip earned him about ₹40,000-50,000. He said he was working on the instructions of a man from Rampur.

Police said efforts are on to trace this man. Further investigation is underway