Ghaziabad: UP pollution control board seeks report on discharge of sewage in pond

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) on Tuesday took cognisance of a complaint by city-based environmentalist on a social media site, alleging that sewage was being discharged into a pond in Avantika Extension, and directed its Ghaziabad regional officers to take action in the matter and submit a report at the earliest.

“The issue came to fore when local residents called me up and asked to visit the area. During a visit, I found sewage outlets from nearby residential areas discharging waste waster into the pond, which was recently revived. Sewerage discharge could create ecological issues. I posted a complaint on X along with site pictures. The UPPCB acted swiftly and directed its Ghaziabad officials to act,” Singh said.

In response to Singh’s complaint, UPPCB, Lucknow, replied on X, “@UppcbG Please take the necessary action as per law in respect attachment regarding the above subject of the complaint and update ATR.”

The regional officials of the UPPCB said they will soon conduct an inspection of the site.

“We will conduct an inspection at the earliest and taken action accordingly after ascertaining facts. The action will be taken up in accordance with official communication we receive in next couple of days from the UPPCB,” said Vikas Mishra, regional officer, UPPCB, Ghaziabad.

Municipal commissioner Vikramaditya Malik said, “We will get the issue checked at the earliest.”