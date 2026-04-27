Ghaziabad: Woman killed, 3 injured as car rams e-rickshaw in Indirapuram

Ghaziabad: A 50-year-old woman died, and three others, including her daughter and mother, sustained injuries after a car allegedly rear-ended their e-rickshaw in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, on Saturday night, police said on Sunday, adding that the suspect driver was arrested from the spot.

“The suspect driver, a resident of Indirapuram, was arrested and his car was seized. He was also returning home from the market when the incident took place,” said an officer. (Representational image)

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Police identified the deceased as, a resident of Vasundhara in Ghaziabad and a teach at a private school. Her mother identified as, aged 79, and daughter, aged 29, suffered injuries, apart from the e-rickshaw driver.

“On Saturday around 9:30 pm, when the 50-year-old woman, along with her mother and daughter, was returning home from Jaipuria Market, a car (Maruti Suzuki Ciaz), driven by a businessman, rammed into their e-rickshaw from behind. The collision was so intense that it overturned the e-rickshaw overturned,” said Ravendra Gautam, station house officer, Indirapuram.

“The-50-year-old suffered grievous injuries while the three others, including the e-rickshaw driver, escaped with minor injuries,” he added.

Police were alerted via the emergency helpline number 112, and a visiting team on the crime scene took the injured to a nearby hospital where the 50-year-old was declared brought dead, while the other three are out of danger. They were discharged Sunday afternoon, said officials.

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{{^usCountry}} “The suspect car driver, a resident of Indirapuram, was arrested and his car was seized. He was also returning home from the market when the incident took place,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police, Indirapuram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The suspect car driver, a resident of Indirapuram, was arrested and his car was seized. He was also returning home from the market when the incident took place,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police, Indirapuram. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On the complaint of the deceased woman’s family, police have registered a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Indirapuram police station, and further investigation is underway, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the complaint of the deceased woman’s family, police have registered a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Indirapuram police station, and further investigation is underway, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the data shared by the transport department, Ghaziabad reported 252 road accidents from January to March in 2026, of which 105 people died and 180 sustained injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the data shared by the transport department, Ghaziabad reported 252 road accidents from January to March in 2026, of which 105 people died and 180 sustained injuries. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Singh ...Read More Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications. Read Less

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