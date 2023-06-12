Ghaziabad woman succumbs to stab injuries

A 30-year-old woman who was critically injured in a stabbing incident by her brother’s woman friend in Govindpuram on Saturday succumbed to injuries on Monday, police said.

The suspect, Yogita Singh Sengar (32), was arrested on Sunday from the Ghaziabad railway station, and the paper cutting blade used in the crime has been recovered.

The suspect, Yogita Singh Sengar (32), was arrested on Sunday from the Ghaziabad railway station, and the paper cutting blade used in the crime has been recovered.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when Sengar allegedly stabbed Sarita Rana multiple times with a sharp-edged weapon during an argument at her house.

After the incident, Sengar fled the scene, police said. Rana was rushed to a private hospital in Ghaziabad and later referred to AIIMS as the attack had caused the veins in her throat and chest to rupture, police said.

According to police, Sengar, a resident of Hathras, was living separately from her husband in New Ashok Nagar, Delhi. She developed a friendship with Harsh, the brother of the victim. However, Harsh severed ties with Sengar, though she would often visit Rana’s house to enquire about him, police said.

“On the day of the incident, Sengar visited Rana’s house and pressured her to reveal Harsh’s whereabouts. In a fit of rage, she attacked Rana with the paper cutting blade and then fled the scene. Initially, an FIR was lodged for attempt to murder,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police (Kavi Nagar).

Police said at the time of the incident, Rana was at home with her two young children while her husband was at work. After Rana’s death, Sengar been arrested under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, said ACP Srivastava.

