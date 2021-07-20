Ghaziabad: Woman, two children found dead in Loni

In what police suspect to be a double murder-suicide case, a 25-year-old woman and her two minor children were found dead at their home in Loni on Sunday night.

According to the police, the woman’s husband discovered the three unconscious when he returned home at around 7.30pm from the market. Police said he rushed them to the GTB Hospital in Delhi where they were declared brought dead.

The minor victims were a 5-year-old girl and a month-old boy.

“We received information on Sunday night from the hospital that the three were brought dead. Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman probably killed the two children in a fit of rage and then killed herself by hanging. But we are waiting for the autopsy reports to come to any conclusion,” said Atul Kumar Sonkar, circle officer of Loni. “The marks on the two children’s necks suggested that they were strangled. The woman’s husband has given us his statement and we will take more details from him.”