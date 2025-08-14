Ghaziabad:14 hospitalised after gas leakage at Hindon Vihar scrap godown

Ghaziabad: Fourteen residents had to be rushed to hospital in Ghaziabad’s Hindon Vihar locality on Wednesday morning after a suspected gas leakage from scrapped cylinders kept at a godown that affected over two dozen people. Hindon Vihar, a residential area, has many scrap godowns in its vicinity. The locality is opposite to Namo Bharat’s Ghaziabad station. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police said the 14 people were rushed to private and government hospitals for treatment, and a first information report (FIR) has been registered at Nandgram police station against the godown owner.

Locals in Hindon Vihar said the leakage occurred around 9am when some workers were trying to cut a scrapped cylinder at one of the scrap godowns located in the area.

“There was a burst noise, and some type of gas started to leak. Workers fled the godown while nearby residents, about 20-25, started to develop health complications. Their families and friends admitted them to nearby private hospitals and also the MMG government hospital,” said Haji Jamaluddin Alvi, a resident.

Mohammad Saleem Saifi, 50, a local admitted to MMG district hospital, said he was on his balcony when felt breathlessness. “I felt breathlessness and severe bouts of cough. About 20-25 locals in nearby houses also faced similar issues. I felt anxiety and restlessness due to inhaling the gas. My two brothers were also hospitalised. Several residents went to private hospitals,” he said.

His brother Chand Mohammad, 40, who was also rushed to the MMG hospital, said it was an “acid-like pungent smell. I felt that my heartbeats increased and the blood pressure got low. My friend brought me to the hospital on his scooter”.

Dr Rakesh Kumar, chief medical superintendent of MMG Hospital, said, “The spo2 (oxygen saturation) levels of the patients were on the lower side, and they complained of breathlessness. They were given treatment and are stable now. We could not identify the type of gas that affected the patients.”

The scrap godown belongs to Haji Saleem, a local who had purchased some old scrapped cylinders, said police officers.

“These are long-form cylinders and seem very old. One of these has a hole at the base, and some gas leaked therefrom. We have seized all four such cylinders from his godown. At present, we have a list of 14 residents who were taken to different hospitals. There may be more who might have recovered and did not go to hospitals,” said station house officer (Nandgram police station) Umesh Kumar.

Officers said that an FIR was registered against the godown owner.

“We have registered an FIR against (Haji) Saleem and have also roped in a forensic team to analyse the type of gas that leaked… All residents who went to take treatment are stable. An investigation is underway,” said deputy commissioner of police (city zone) Dhawal Jaiswal.

An FIR under the BNS sections 270 (public nuisance), 271 (negligently or unlawfully spreading a disease), 272 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and also under provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, said officers.