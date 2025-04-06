Ghaziabad: 25-yr-old man found dead in water tank; autopsy says strangulation

The autopsy of a 25-year-old man whose body was found inside a water tank at his neighbour’s water plant in Uttanchal Colony, Loni, has revealed death by strangulation, police said on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Satyam Kumar alias Pintu, had reportedly left his home around 10pm on March 31 and never returned. His body was discovered on Friday morning after a foul smell alerted locals. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to police, the water plant is owned by Pintu’s neighbour, Ajay Sharma. On Friday morning, Sharma’s mother noticed the stench while going to the first floor of the plant. She alerted locals, and when they opened the water tank — with a capacity of approximately 1,000 litres — they found Pintu’s body. Police had to cut open the tank to retrieve the body. “An autopsy was conducted on Friday evening by a panel of doctors, and it indicated strangulation,” said Surendra Nath Tiwary, deputy commissioner of police (rural zone).

“The autopsy report shows the death took place 3–5 days before the autopsy, so the exact time and date of death are not yet established,” said Ajay Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Ankur Vihar).

While Pintu’s family alleged that Ajay Sharma was last seen with Pintu on the night of March 31, police said CCTV footage contradicted that claim. Locals said that Pintu and Ajay Sharma had shared a friendly relationship for the past seven years. However, Pintu’s father, Ombir Singh, claimed that the two had an altercation on March 31, and he had to intervene to separate them, police said.

“In CCTV footage, we found Pintu using a ladder to climb to the first floor of the water plant from outside the premises. He was alone,” Tiwary said.

Police added that iron parts were found in Pintu’s clothes, suggesting a possible attempt at theft, though the motive remains under investigation. “We are investigating all angles. The iron parts could indicate a theft attempt,” Tiwary added. Police said the water plant was locked on Friday morning and was opened by Ajay Sharma’s mother. Officials added that the first floor of the plant could be accessed via a ladder, and CCTV footage showed the deceased using it to climb up from outside the premises.

Following a complaint from Pintu’s family, an FIR for murder was registered at Loni Border police station. However, no arrests have been made so far. “Sharma and his mother are being questioned,” ACP Singh added.