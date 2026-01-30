Ghaziabad: GDA hands over five localities to municipal corporation

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has transferred and formally handed over five residential colonies to the Ghaziabad municipal corporation and also agreed to pay ₹66.32 crore to the civic agency, officials said on Thursday. On September 6, 2024, the GDA had also handed over the Indirapuram township to the civic agency after the two agencies signed an MoU for the handover and takeover. (HT Archive)

The hand over indicates that maintenance of the civic infrastructure in terms of sewer, water, cleaning, street lights, maintenance of parks, etc, will now be taken up by the corporation.

The move came after the officials of the two agencies signed an agreement for the hand over and takeover at the GDA headquarters on Wednesday.

Officials said that the five colonies developed by GDA include Swarn Jayanti Puram, Karpuri Puram (b block), Bhaurao Devras scheme (KA and KB blocks), Pratap Vihar, and Govindpuram (CP block) along with the main embankment road and 56 million litres per day (MLD) capacity sewage treatment plant at Madhuban Bapudham housing scheme.

“The handover of five colonies and facilities have been effected after the two agencies formally signed documents of handover. These will now be maintained by the corporation. The amount of ₹66.32 crore will be paid by the GDA to the corporation for upgrade of pending infrastructure facilities,” GDA secretary Vivek Mishra told HT.

During the process, the authority handed over drawings, documents, and documents related to operations and maintenance to the civic agency. Officials said that the amount will be paid to the corporation in two equal instalments in February and March.

“Till now, the maintenance and provision of services were taken up by GDA. After the handover, these works will now be taken up by the municipal corporation. Since the corporation is a specialised maintenance agency, residents will get better services. We will also upgrade the infrastructure with funds received from GDA,” said NK Chaudhary, chief engineer of the corporation.

