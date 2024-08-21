Ghaziabad:Residents assault neighbours over parking a car; 5 arrested

Ghaziabad: An argument over parking of a car in a street of Ghaziabad’s Sarai Nazar Ali locality on Monday evening resulted in a group of residents allegedly beating up their neighbours, and leading to the arrest of five suspects, police said on Tuesday, adding that a first information report has been registered in the case. A video surfaced on social media in which several suspects, armed with sticks, were seen attacking people outside their house while some women were heard crying for help. HT could not verify its authenticity. (Representative image)

In his police complaint, Sehdev Singh, in his late 40s, stated that the incident occurred after his daughter and son-in-law arrived on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan around 4pm.

“When my daughter and son-in-law parked their car in the street, four of our neighbours arrived and objected, stating that their car cannot be parked there as it would block the way to their house. When we tried to question them, they arrived with sticks and beat me besides attacking my son. They also threatened us over some past issues,” Singh said in his complaint.

His complaint mentioned four suspects – Vishal Kumar, Vicky (single name), Prakash Sagar and Vinay Kumar (in their mid-20s) and residents of the same locality. Police, however, also arrested a fifth suspect (name not revealed) later blamed by the victim family.

Based on the complaint, police have registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) against the four suspects.

“The issue erupted after a car was parked in the locality. A video of the incident also went viral over the social media. We have arrested all the suspects in this connection and further legal action is initiated,” said Ritesh Tripathi, assistant commissioner of police (city 1).

Police, meanwhile, said the victims’ condition was stable after they sustained injuries and received medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

