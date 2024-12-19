Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram, Noida’s Sector 62 see ‘severe’ AQI since two days

The air quality has severely deteriorated in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram and also in adjacent Sector 62, Noida. The air quality index in these places is staying put in the “severe” category on Tuesday and Wednesday. The CPCB data showed that Indirapuram had an AQI of 449 on Tuesday and 425 on Wednesday, both under “severe” category. Sector 62 station in Noida also recorded “severe” AQI with readings of 435 on Tuesday and 432 on Wednesday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The monitoring station at Indirapuram and Sector 62 are located near to National Highway-9 and Delhi Meerut Expressway stretches. Physically, the two locations are separated by these roads on one side and river Hindon on the other.

According to the daily 4pm AQI bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), on Wednesday Ghaziabad had an AQI of 375, Greater Noida 326 and Noida 359, all readings in the “very poor” category, with primary pollutant being PM2.5.

On Tuesday, Ghaziabad had “severe” AQI with a reading of 403 while Gretaer Noida and Noida recorded AQI of 380 and 390, respectively, in the higher ranges of “very poor” category. PM2.5 was the primary pollutant, according to the CPCB bulletin.

However, monitoring stations in Indirapuram and Sector 62 showed a marked pollution spike to “severe” category on Tuesday and Wednesday with AQI remaining higher than the overall AQI of Ghaziabad and Noida.

The CPCB data showed that Indirapuram had an AQI of 449 on Tuesday and 425 on Wednesday, both under “severe” category. Sector 62 station in Noida also recorded “severe” AQI with readings of 435 on Tuesday and 432 on Wednesday.

The officials of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) said a spike in PM2.5 levels, owing to vehicular emission, may be the reason for the “severe” AQI reading.

“There are unfavourable meteorological conditions prevailing in the region and this has spiked the AQI as there is lesser dispersal of pollutants. The spike at stations in Sector 62 and Indirapuram is possibly due to vehicular emission,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB, Noida.

Vikas Mishra, regional officer, UPPCB, Ghaziabad, also concurred.

“We have no other apparent reason for the spike in Indirapuram. It could be vehicular emissions. Our measures under the graded response action plan and enforcement against polluters is ongoing,” Mishra said.

Residents of Indirapuram said the “severe”air quality is forcing them to remain indoors.

“There is a burning sensation in my eyes due to smog and visibility is also low as compared to other parts of the city. Residents have also stopped going out for morning and evening walks. It is possibly due to trapped pollutants in the region that has worsened air quality in Indirapuram, which is near the highway. There are also construction activities in the region which has affected the air quality,” said Mohan Sangwan, an Indirapuram resident.

Environmentalists blamed lack of enforcement at ground level for the spike.

“There is hardly any enforcement on the ground, be it against burning of garbage, construction activities or industrial emissions. The city needs more monitoring stations to arrive at the correct picture. In several areas, the AQI may be much higher than what monitoring stations are recording,” said Sushil Raghav, a city-based environmentalist.