Ghaziabad’s trans-Hindon gets new police station, two more likely soon

A new police station at Shalimar Garden in the trans-Hindon area of Ghaziabad will become fully operational within the next two weeks, and the area is likely to get two more police stations soon, according to senior Ghaziabad police officers familiar with the situation.

“The Shalimar Garden station is the district’s 25th station and will be fully operational in a fortnight. We carved it out from the Sahibabad police station. Two new stations at Niti Khand and DLF may be approved soon, according to a proposal submitted last year. We have also received land from various agencies for these,” said Ajay Kumar Mishra, commissioner of police (CP).

In June of last year, the department proposed the construction of five new police stations in Wave City, Crossings Republik, DLF, Niti Khand in Indirapuram, and Shalimar Garden, of which two stations, at Wave City and Crossings Republik, were built in November last year and are now operational.

According to police, the new Shalimar Garden police station will serve Shalimar Garden, Shalimar Garden Extension 1 and 2, A, B, and C blocks of Shalimar Garden Extension 2, Pappu Colony, Chabbra Colony, Vikram Colony, and Ganeshpuri.

Mishra said that the Ghaziabad police had begun an exercise to carve out or create new police stations in the district, which has already been designated as a metropolitan area, after the new commissionerate system came into effect on November 25, 2022, following approval from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.

According to officials aware of the developments, another proposal has been made for ten new stations in three zones of the Ghaziabad commissionerate. They also said Ghaziabad could have 35-40 stations by the end of 2023.

“The main issue is the availability of land for new stations. Our exercise is ongoing, and we are also attempting to acquire land to construct infrastructure for new stations. We will create most of the new stations from existing stations. However, we might make some from scratch based on issues such as population needs and crime incidents,” Mishra added.

According to an assessment conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police in September 2015, Ghaziabad district required at least 66 police stations to meet current standards.

According to the UP Police Commission’s 1960-61 guidelines, an urban centre with more than 50,000 should have a police station. According to officials, these rules will apply because Ghaziabad district is now a designated metropolitan area.

A new police station is needed in rural areas with a population of 75,000 to 90,000 people and an area of 113 square miles.

A proposal for 21 new police stations in Ghaziabad, including 13 in urban areas, was submitted in April 2017. Among the proposed urban stations were those in Kaushambi, Niti Khand (Indirapuram), Vasundhara, Surya Nagar, Shalimar Garden, Tila Morh, Raj Nagar Extension, and Pratap Vihar.

New police stations were built in Kaushambi and Tila Morh, as well as Tronica City and Loni Border in Loni, Khoda Colony, Madhuban Bapudham, Nandgram, and, more recently, Wave City and Crossings Republik.

