Ghazibad: Bikers throw chilli powder, loot 8L from cashier

Three miscreants allegedly robbed a cold storage cashier of ₹8.15 lakh on Monday afternoon after throwing chilli powder in his eyes in Nehru Nagar when he was on his way to a bank, police said. The victim, Amit Kumar, 35. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The victim, Amit Kumar, 35, was on a scooter and was headed to deposit the cash from the cold storage facility in Lal Kuan to a bank in Raj Nagar district centre at around 1.45pm. He told police that when he was under the Nehru Nagar flyover, three bike-borne men cornered him and threw chilli powder in his eyes.

“Kumar’s scooter got disbalanced and they snatched his bag containing the cash. He then alerted the police and officers reached the spot,” Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Kavi Nagar circle, said.

Dhawal Jaiswal, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of city zone said Kavi Nagar police have registered an FIR for robbery against unidentified accused and are investigating the case.

“We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area. During investigation, Kumar said he was carrying a helmet but was not wearing it when the incident happened. He was also carrying the bag of cash in the open and not in the storage space of the scooter,” the DCP said.