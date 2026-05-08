GIMS expands child orthopaedic care capacity

GREATER NOIDA: The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida has introduced advanced paediatric orthopaedic surgical facilities to improve treatment for children with complex bone disorders across western Uttar Pradesh, officials said. Officials said the infrastructure will help treat conditions such as developmental dysplasia of the hip (DDH), clubfoot, limb deformities and complicated fractures, which often remain untreated due to limited specialised care across many regions. (HT Archive)

Officials said the infrastructure will help treat conditions such as developmental dysplasia of the hip (DDH), clubfoot, limb deformities and complicated fractures,which often remain untreated due to limited specialised care across many regions.

The facility was developed under a corporate social responsibility initiative supported by Healthium MedTech and implemented in collaboration with Plan International India.

“With advanced systems such as a C-arm imaging unit, paediatric hip plating sets and specialised surgical instruments, GIMS is now equipped to carry out complex procedures with greater precision,” said Dr (Brig.) Rakesh Gupta, director general of GIMS.

Doctors said the move will also reduce the need for patients to go to hospitals outside the region.

Hospital authorities said paediatric orthopaedic conditions affect nearly 1–2% of children, but many cases go untreated due to financial constraints and lack of facilities. Experts said delayed care can lead to long-term disability.

“With the advanced system in place, referrals will reduce significantly and children can get timely treatment closer to home,” Gupta said.

Hospital estimates that over 1,000 children annually could benefit from the expanded services, especially those from underserved areas.

Anish Bafna , Healthium MedTech CEO, said the intervention is part of a broader effort to improve surgical access. “At Healthium, we are focused on improving clinical outcomes by enabling both innovation and access. Supporting such initiatives reflects our effort to strengthen care delivery systems,” he said.

Mohammed Asif, executive director at Plan International India (India Chapter), said, “This intervention will directly benefit over 1,000 children every year, ensuring timely, safe and life-changing orthopaedic treatment without financial or geographic barriers.”

Officials added that the upgraded facility is also expected to reduce long-term disability risks and improve mobility outcomes for children.

GIMS, a state-run medical institute in Kasna, Greater Noida, currently operates a 500-bed multi-specialty hospital and caters to patients from Gautam Budh Nagar and adjoining districts, officials added.