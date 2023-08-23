GB Nagar docks salary of three teachers on poll duty for missing meet

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration suspended the salary of three government school teachers in the district for August on Tuesday. The action was taken after the three teachers assigned to election duties for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections failed to attend a review meeting of the elections held by the Gautam Budh Nagar Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) on August 11. According to an order issued by the district administration, the action was taken under Section 134 (breaches of official duty in connection with election) of the Public Representation Act, 1951, and Section 174 (not obeying a legal order to attend at a certain place in person ) of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational Image)

According to an order issued by the district administration, the action was taken under Section 134 (breaches of official duty in connection with election) of the Public Representation Act, 1951, and Section 174 (not obeying a legal order to attend at a certain place in person ) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to BSA, preparations for the Lok Sabha general elections are underway, with several meetings to review the arrangements.

“All government school teachers assigned to election duties were informed of a meeting on August 11 at the IIMT College in Greater Noida. However, three teachers of the basic education department did not attend the meeting. They have previously served as supervisors for legislative assembly elections,” said Aishwarya Laxmi, BSA of Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to the order, the three teachers are employed as assistant teachers. “The three are identified as Neeraj Kumar from Composite School, Vaidpura, Mohd Farrukh from Composite School, Sadullapur, and Mukesh Kumar from Primary School, Jarcha,” said the order.

“It appears these employees are lax in election work, which is against the provisions mentioned in the staff conduct rules. The sub-divisional magistrate (Sadar), Gautam Budh Nagar, has recommended that the said teachers’ salary be suspended for August 2023 until further orders are issued, with immediate effect,” the order said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON