Gr Noida plans 4km elevated rd in Dadri to ease traffic jams

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has decided to build a 4km elevated road from Tilapta intersection to Container Depot in Dadri due to the heavy traffic congestion problem on this stretch, officials said on Tuesday.

A detailed project report-cum-feasibility report will now be prepared so that the work can start at the ground, officials said. (HT Archive)

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A detailed project report-cum-feasibility report will now be prepared so that the work can start at the ground, they added.

“We have engaged the Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation to prepare a detailed project report (DPR)- cum-feasibility report of the project. Once the report of the UP Bridge Corporation (UPSBC) is received, we will take the project to the next stage,” said NG Ravi Kumar, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority in a statement on Tuesday (CHECK).

The report will contain exact details of the budget, width, alignment and other technical details, said officials, adding that the move to build the elevated road came in view of thousands of commuters facing a difficult time due to congestion every day.

Due to the movement of heavy vehicles including containers and local traffic on the same road, there is a long traffic jam every day, and during peak hours the situation worsens, said officials.

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{{^usCountry}} The Dadri Railway Overbridge, and Roopbas Bypass are also connected to this route, putting additional vehicular pressure on this stretch, prompting the Authority to build the elevated road, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Dadri Railway Overbridge, and Roopbas Bypass are also connected to this route, putting additional vehicular pressure on this stretch, prompting the Authority to build the elevated road, they added. {{/usCountry}}

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Talking to media on Tuesday (CHECK), Prabhat Shankar, senior manager of the Authority’s project department, said that the proposed elevated road will be mainly used by heavy vehicles going to the Container Depot.

“This will reduce the pressure of heavy vehicles on the DSC route and help in smooth flow of local traffic. After the elevated road is built, the existing road will not be closed. This route will remain open for local people and general traffic as before. This is likely to provide separate routes for heavy vehicles and local traffic,” he said.

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After the Authority’s directions, the UPSBC is now preparing the blueprint for the elevated road. The Authority is expected to get this report soon, however, the exact time is not fixed, said officials.