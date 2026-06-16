Greater Noida: The plan for a hockey stadium at the Zonal Sports Complex in Sector RHO II, Greater Noida, is seeing pushback from locals who say the existing playground on which the structure would be built has played a key role as a free and accessible space for hundreds residents of the area to use daily, particularly young people and children.

The plan to build the stadium on the 6,200-square-metre plot has been in the works for the last 8–9 months after a few hockey players from the area proposed the idea (HT Photo)

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The plan to build the stadium on the 6,200-square-metre plot has been in the works for the last 8–9 months after a few hockey players from the area proposed the idea, said officials.

The land has always belonged to the Authority, and there had long been plans to develop some form of sports complex at the site, they added.

Officials say the project is expected to be completed in nine months. The foundation stone for the project was laid on June 7 by local MLA Dhirendra Singh and Greater Noida authority officials.

Locals fear that the proposed stadium would occupy nearly 80% of the existing playground, leaving little space for public use. The ground has served as a training hub for the local youth and where residents play various sports, including cricket and football.

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{{^usCountry}} “I train about 20 students at any given time free of cost for recruitment in the UP Police and other government jobs. I don’t believe there is much scope for hockey here. Instead, there is a need for facilities such as synthetic tracks, where children can train regularly,” said Ashish Bhati, a local coach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I train about 20 students at any given time free of cost for recruitment in the UP Police and other government jobs. I don’t believe there is much scope for hockey here. Instead, there is a need for facilities such as synthetic tracks, where children can train regularly,” said Ashish Bhati, a local coach. {{/usCountry}}

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Locals said that they are the ones who have long taken care of the grounds voluntarily till date.

“We maintain the grass and arrange water tankers at our own expense to water the field. We keep hearing that this is the Authority’s land and it can use it as required. However, the Authority should be working for the people, not the other way around,” said Satendar Nagar, a resident of the area, adding that the Greater Noida Authority has not provided basic amenities at the grounds, including a water supply or restrooms, in the last 10 or 15 years.

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Other concerns were over traffic congestion during events with the absence of a direct Metro or bus connection to the site.

In response, Rajesh Kumar Nim, a senior manager-in-charge at Greater Noida authority, however, said the stadium is intended to promote hockey among local children.

“While there are football grounds and cricket facilities in areas surrounding Delhi, there isn’t a dedicated hockey stadium where children can train. The MLA proposed this facility to encourage children to pursue the sport. The aim is for local talent and hidden potential to come here, learn the game and eventually play competitively,” Nim said.

He added that the facility would remain open to all residents. “This facility is for everyone. It isn’t restricted to any specific group of players. I believe it will be a great asset for the sector. If anyone has objections, they are mistaken,” he said.