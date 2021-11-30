Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Greater Noida: 1.27 cr penalty against 13 developers for destroying green belt
noida news

Greater Noida: 1.27 cr penalty against 13 developers for destroying green belt

13 developers and a private school have destroyed the green belt -- which is located adjoining their properties, by building structures there, officials said
The green belt is along the link road connecting Greater Noida West with Ghaziabad via national highways 24 (NH-24) and Sector Tech Zone 7, said officials of the Greater Noida authority on Monday. (Representational Photo/HT)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Greater Noida authority on Monday imposed a penalty of 1.27 crore against 13 developers and a private school for using a green belt along the link road connecting Greater Noida West with Ghaziabad via national highways 24 (NH-24) and Sector Tech Zone 7, officials said.

Several residents recently filed complaints in the matter, officials said.

The authority developed the green belt with dense tree plantation along the main roads in the city, where the developers have built housing projects. The 13 developers and the school authorities in question have destroyed the green belt -- which is located adjoining their properties, by building structures there, said the officials.

Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer (CEO) of Greater Noida authority, has directed the horticulture department to conduct an inspection in the area and submit a report on the same at the earliest. “The horticulture department has been directed to act strictly in this matter and take action against the violators -- the 13 developers and the school authorities -- for using the green space for their personal purposes. We will take legal action against them if they fail to deposit the penalty amount within seven days,” said Bhooshan.

RELATED STORIES

The horticulture department has imposed penalties between 4 lakh and 8 lakh against the violators, depending on the severity of violations.

The green belt has been freed and the penalty notice has been served to the parties concerned, said the officials on Monday.

“If the developers or the school fail to pay the penalty amount, the Greater Noida authority will start recovery proceedings through issuance of recovery notices, under which properties of the two parties can be seized. The money recovered will be used to redevelop the green space,” said a horticulture department official, requesting anonymity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Bisahulal Sahu
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Delhi’s Air Quality Index
Delhi schools reopen
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP