Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Greater Noida: 12 crore for improving Dadri road
noida news

Greater Noida: 12 crore for improving Dadri road

The commuters using the road have been complaining of traffic congestion between Kulesra and Sector Ecotech 3 due to waterlogging at these two points
The 30-km DSC road, also known as Dadri road, begins from Noida-Delhi border at Sector 14A and ends at Dadri after passing through Greater Noida. (HT Archive)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 10:51 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Greater Noida authority has decided to spend 12 crore on a one-km stretch of the Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) road to deal with waterlogging problems during the monsoon. The commuters using the road have been complaining of traffic congestion between Kulesra and Sector Ecotech 3 due to the waterlogging at these two points.

The 30-km DSC road, also known as Dadri road, begins from Noida-Delhi border at Sector 14A and ends at Dadri after passing through Greater Noida. Dozens of residential and industrial areas are located along this route.

The authority’s chief executive officer, Narendra Bhooshan, has approved a plan that suggests making channels so that rainwater can be emptied into Hindon river.

“We have approved a fund of 12 crore to resolve the waterlogging issue, so that the commuters do not face inconvenience. The authority will soon float a tender to hire an agency for the project,” said Bhooshan.

According to the officials, the authority will spend 4.66 crore on laying of water pipeline from Kulesra to Haldoni, where it will empty the water into Hindon, and 7.34 crore will be spent on construction of four sump wells in Sector Ecotech 3.

RELATED STORIES

“During rainy season when waterlogging takes place, these four sump wells will help drain out the water into Hindon river,” said AK Arora, general manager of the authority.

Residents said that they have been complaining of this issue for a long time. “The authority has been promising action on the waterlogging issue for the past several years, but nothing has happened. We hope that the issue will be addressed this time,” said Pawan Chaudhary, a resident of Kulesra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP