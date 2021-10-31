Greater Noida: 12 crore for improving Dadri road

The Greater Noida authority has decided to spend ₹12 crore on a one-km stretch of the Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) road to deal with waterlogging problems during the monsoon. The commuters using the road have been complaining of traffic congestion between Kulesra and Sector Ecotech 3 due to the waterlogging at these two points.

The 30-km DSC road, also known as Dadri road, begins from Noida-Delhi border at Sector 14A and ends at Dadri after passing through Greater Noida. Dozens of residential and industrial areas are located along this route.

The authority’s chief executive officer, Narendra Bhooshan, has approved a plan that suggests making channels so that rainwater can be emptied into Hindon river.

“We have approved a fund of ₹12 crore to resolve the waterlogging issue, so that the commuters do not face inconvenience. The authority will soon float a tender to hire an agency for the project,” said Bhooshan.

According to the officials, the authority will spend ₹4.66 crore on laying of water pipeline from Kulesra to Haldoni, where it will empty the water into Hindon, and ₹7.34 crore will be spent on construction of four sump wells in Sector Ecotech 3.

“During rainy season when waterlogging takes place, these four sump wells will help drain out the water into Hindon river,” said AK Arora, general manager of the authority.

Residents said that they have been complaining of this issue for a long time. “The authority has been promising action on the waterlogging issue for the past several years, but nothing has happened. We hope that the issue will be addressed this time,” said Pawan Chaudhary, a resident of Kulesra.