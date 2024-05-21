Greater Noida: 27-year-old gets jail till death for raping seven-year-old girl

A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) court on Monday sentenced a 27-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl in 2020 in an area under the jurisdiction of Surajpur police station, Greater Noida. The little girl resided on the ground floor, whereas the convict lived on the fifth floor of the same building where her younger brother was playing and she had gone there to fetch him. (Representational image)

The victim resided on the ground floor, whereas the convict, a factory worker, lived on the fifth floor of the same building, the prosecution team said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Chavanpal Bhati, special public prosecutor, said the victim had gone to the 5th floor to play when the convict caught hold of her and raped her on October 20, 2020. “The child returned home and her dress had blood spots on it. The next day, when her mother enquired, she told her about the assault,” he said.

A police team arrived at the location but the convict had managed to escape by then. Police filed a case against the convict under sections 376 (rape) and 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 5/6 (penetrative sexual assault) of Pocso Act and started searching for him.

“The following day, the police apprehended the convict in an encounter during which he sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He was presented before the court and remanded in judicial custody. The charge-sheet was submitted on October 31, 2020, and charges were framed on February 23, 2021,” said Bhati.

In court, the victim testified that her younger brother was playing on the 5th floor and she had gone there to fetch him. “The convict was already there. He took me to a vacant room and raped me. He also taped my mouth so that I could not scream for help. He also showed me a knife and said he would kill me if I disclosed the matter to anyone,” she told the court.

The public prosecutor said there was substantial evidence against the suspect and recommended imposing a severe punishment.

Saurabh Dwivedi, special judge, Pocso court, on Monday relied on the testimonies of the prosecution witnessed and medical reports and convicted the suspect. “He is sentenced to life imprisonment till death and also fined ₹50,000 under Section 6 of POCSO Act,” Diwedi said. The convict, however, was acquitted of Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC.