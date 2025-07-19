Greater Noida: 2nd-year student dies by suicide, cites faculty harassment; two held
The student, a resident of Gurugram who was found hanging in her room in the girls’ hostel, named two faculty members of the dental department in her suicide note
Noida: Two staff members of a private university in Greater Noida were arrested on Saturday after a second-year bachelor of dental surgery (BDS) student died by suicide in her hostel room on Friday night, police said.
The student, a resident of Gurugram, was found hanging inside her room in the girls’ hostel located within the university campus.
“The body has been sent for autopsy and further legal proceedings are underway,” additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) of Greater Noida, Sudhir Kumar, said.
A suicide note was recovered from the student’s room, which says a male and a female faculty member of the dental department allegedly mentally harassed her, a police officer said.
“A police team from the Knowledge Park police station, along with a forensic experts have carried out a detailed inspection. The body was sent for postmortem,” the officer said.
University students and family members of the deceased alleged negligence and misconduct by the university administration. They held protests, demanding strict action against those responsible.
“We have registered a case under appropriate sections based on the family’s complaint. Two named accused have been arrested,” ADCP Kumar said.
If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290
