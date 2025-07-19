Mumbai: A final-year postgraduate student from the paediatrics department of a government hospital, Mumbai, attempted suicide on July 16 by consuming a sedative prescribed for anxiety and sleep-related disorders. The concerned hospital and the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) have constituted committees to look into the circumstances which may have led to the suicide attempt. PG med student attempts suicide, probe ordered

The 28-year-old, a junior resident, was brought to the hospital’s casualty ward by her colleagues around 5pm. When she was admitted, her pulse was recorded at 120 beats per minute, with blood pressure at 110/70 mmHg and oxygen saturation at 98%. She was conscious, stable, and no abnormalities were detected across her cardiovascular, respiratory, gastrointestinal, or central nervous system. However, she has been admitted to the hospital’s Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) where she remains under close observation. Her sister soon reached the hospital to be by her side and assist in her care.

Hospital sources said the student was already on medication for an existing psychiatric condition, although the details of her treatment remain confidential. The doctor had allegedly consumed multiple tablets inside her hostel room, when her colleagues found her.

Following the incident, the hospital authorities and the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) have constituted separate committees to investigate the circumstances that may have led to the suicide attempt.

Of the two committees constituted to look into the case, the hospital’s inquiry is being conducted internally, and the DMER is expected to gather statements from students, faculty members, and administrative staff to ascertain whether any workplace-related grievances were involved.

Some of her fellow students have alleged that she had been facing mental harassment at work. These claims are under an official review, and the hospital authorities have not yet confirmed any evidence of harassment, stating that the committee’s inquiry will objectively assess all aspects of the case, including stressful parts of the student’s academic and personal life.

The hospital’s dean said, “We have formed an internal committee to inquire into the matter. The well-being of our students is a priority, and if any concerns or grievances are found, appropriate action will be taken.”