Greater Noida: 3-day expo in throws light on innovation in pharma industry
noida news

Greater Noida: 3-day expo in throws light on innovation in pharma industry

This year, the theme for the IPW was to ‘reconnect and rebuild’ to achieve the next phase of growth in the Indian pharma domain, said organisers of the event
Focus on innovation, research and development in the pharmacy industry in light of the Covid pandemic was the highlight of the expo. (Representative photo/Shutterstock)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 12:01 AM IST
ByAshni Dhaor

A three-day pharma expo--CPhI & P-MEC India Expo-- was held at the India Exposition Mart in Greater Noida as part of the India Pharma Week (IPW) that is observed every year. This year, the theme for the IPW was to ‘reconnect and rebuild’ to achieve the next phase of growth in the Indian pharma domain, said organisers of the event.

This was the 14th edition of the expo organised by Informa Markets and was held offline for the first time since the pandemic. CEOs of leading pharma and bio-pharma companies, 534 exhibitors from 16 countries and over 30,000 visitors attended the expo, which concluded on Friday.

A roundtable conference, which was a closed-door strategic gathering of CEOs of leading pharma and bio-pharma companies, was held to discuss pharma developments in India. Focus on innovation, research and development in the pharmacy industry in light of the Covid pandemic was the highlight of the expo.

Bodh Raj Sikri, co-chairperson, Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs, said the pharma industry played an important role during the Covid-19 pandemic. “The industry--not just in India but across the globe--was entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring there are no drug shortages, due to which production was ramped in a short span of time. Since we also had to follow Covid guidelines, we could work with only half the manpower, which increased the cost of production. However, the industry didn’t bother about that and continued to churn out life saving drugs responsibly,” he said.



Yogesh Mudras, managing director of Informa Markets, said after the Covid outbreak, pharma industry has shifted its focus to innovation, research and development to develop new drugs in the wake of unprecedented health emergencies.

“As the focus has shifted to new technology and ideas, such an expo, where leaders of the pharma industry, manufacturers of medicines and researchers can gather, holds significance. All the stakeholders are able to establish connections and exchange ideas here that further enhance drug development, preparing us for any unprecedented health emergency,” he said.

