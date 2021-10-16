Greater Noida: 3 of 4 suspects, aide held for harassing woman on Dadri’s GT road

Police on Friday arrested four persons for allegedly harassing a woman on Dadri’s GT road in Greater Noida on Thursday evening, said officials.

The suspects were identified as Nitin Kumar (25) -- a resident of Greater Noida’s Piyawali village, and Nishant (24) and Manav (22) (both go by their first names) -- residents of Greater Noida’s Bisada village. The fourth suspect -- Sachin -- is still on the run. Police said that Nitin’s uncle, Monu (40), who is a resident of Dadri, was also arrested for assisting the suspects in escaping.

Pradeep Tripathi, station house officer (SHO), Dadri police station, said that a 22-year-old man, his sister (20), and his male friend (23), were travelling from Greater Noida West to Dadri on a motorcycle on Thursday evening. “They were walking towards the nearest petrol pump after the vehicle ran out of fuel on the road. The four suspects, who were travelling in a red Mahindra XUV 300 along that road, allegedly passed lewd remarks at the woman and asked her to get in the car. When the brother-sister duo put up resistance, the three suspects manhandled them,” Tripathi said.

The duo raised an alarm and a few locals reached the spot, and vandalised the car the suspects were travelling in. Fearing the crowd, one of the suspects -- Nitin -- immediately called his uncle Monu, who reached the spot in a Mahindra Scorpio, and all of them escaped.

Meanwhile, the victims dialled emergency telephone number 112 and a police team reached the spot.

A case has been registered against the five suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) at the Dadri police station.

“A police team conducted a search in Greater Noida’s Jarcha area and arrested the four suspects from an underpass there on Friday. They will be produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Saturday,” Tripathi said.