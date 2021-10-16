Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Greater Noida: 3 of 4 suspects, aide held for harassing woman on Dadri’s GT road
noida news

Greater Noida: 3 of 4 suspects, aide held for harassing woman on Dadri’s GT road

A 22-year-old man, his sister (20), and his male friend (23), were travelling from Greater Noida West to Dadri on a motorcycle on Thursday evening when the suspects allegedly harassed the woman
The four arrested men will be produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Saturday, said police. (Sourced)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 12:01 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Police on Friday arrested four persons for allegedly harassing a woman on Dadri’s GT road in Greater Noida on Thursday evening, said officials.

The suspects were identified as Nitin Kumar (25) -- a resident of Greater Noida’s Piyawali village, and Nishant (24) and Manav (22) (both go by their first names) -- residents of Greater Noida’s Bisada village. The fourth suspect -- Sachin -- is still on the run. Police said that Nitin’s uncle, Monu (40), who is a resident of Dadri, was also arrested for assisting the suspects in escaping.

Pradeep Tripathi, station house officer (SHO), Dadri police station, said that a 22-year-old man, his sister (20), and his male friend (23), were travelling from Greater Noida West to Dadri on a motorcycle on Thursday evening. “They were walking towards the nearest petrol pump after the vehicle ran out of fuel on the road. The four suspects, who were travelling in a red Mahindra XUV 300 along that road, allegedly passed lewd remarks at the woman and asked her to get in the car. When the brother-sister duo put up resistance, the three suspects manhandled them,” Tripathi said.

The duo raised an alarm and a few locals reached the spot, and vandalised the car the suspects were travelling in. Fearing the crowd, one of the suspects -- Nitin -- immediately called his uncle Monu, who reached the spot in a Mahindra Scorpio, and all of them escaped.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, the victims dialled emergency telephone number 112 and a police team reached the spot.

A case has been registered against the five suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) at the Dadri police station.

“A police team conducted a search in Greater Noida’s Jarcha area and arrested the four suspects from an underpass there on Friday. They will be produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Saturday,” Tripathi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Festive mood takes over GB Nagar as Durga Puja, Dussehra celebrations conclude

Dengue tally tops 570 in Ghaziabad, health dept adds 80 beds in allotted wards

Dussehra traffic alert: Check diversions, road closures in Noida here

Greater Noida authority sets up control room to mitigate air pollution in city
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP