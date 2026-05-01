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Greater Noida: 7-year-old girl killed in school bus hit-and-run; driver absconding

Police said the incident took place on Thursday after the girl, along with six or seven other children, got off the bus and began crossing the road.

Published on: May 01, 2026 02:41 pm IST
By Arun Singh
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A seven-year-old nursery student was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Greater Noida’s Dankaur after she allegedly came under the wheels of her school bus while crossing the road after being dropped off, police said on Friday. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace the driver.

Representational image.

Police said the incident took place on Thursday after the girl, along with six or seven other children, got off the bus and began crossing the road.

The child, along with three younger siblings, lived with her parents in Roshanpur area of Dankaur.

“On Thursday around 11.30am, school got over because of a half-day session. After an hour of travelling in the school bus, when the bus driver stopped near a dropping point in Roshanpur, six to seven children alighted from the bus along with the victim,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

The officer added that while the other children moved behind the bus to cross the road, the girl went to the front side in the absence of a helper on board.

The child was taken to a hospital after the police were alerted through the emergency helpline number 112, where doctors declared her dead. A post-mortem examination was later conducted.

Police said the bus driver dropped the remaining children at their designated points, then parked the vehicle behind the school in Talda, Greater Noida, before fleeing.

“The bus was seized, and efforts are underway to nab the driver,” the officer said.

“A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence was registered against the bus driver at Dankaur police station, and further investigation is underway,” Noida police said in a statement.

The police are also investigating why there was no helper present in the bus at the time of the incident.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Singh

Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.

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