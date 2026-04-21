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Greater Noida allocates 673 spaces under street vendor policy

According to the plan, the highest number of spaces have been earmarked in Pi-1/2 (160), followed by Omicron-3 (86) and Beta-1 and Delta-1 (75 each)

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 07:22 am IST
By Vinod Rajput
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Noida:The Greater Noida Authority has decided to allot 673 vending spaces across the state under its street vendor policy to regulate roadside encroachments, said officials on Monday.

Other sectors include Xu-2 (70), Alpha-2 (47), Xu-3 (45), Omicron-1A (39), Gamma-2 (37) and Delta-3 (34). Beta-2 has been allocated five spaces, the lowest. (HT Archive)

Officials said the scheme aims to manage unauthorised vendors, which often causes traffic and ensure livelihood security for licensed vendors.

According to the plan, the highest number of spaces have been earmarked in Pi-1/2 (160), followed by Omicron-3 (86) and Beta-1 and Delta-1 (75 each).

Other sectors include Xu-2 (70), Alpha-2 (47), Xu-3 (45), Omicron-1A (39), Gamma-2 (37) and Delta-3 (34). Beta-2 has been allocated five spaces, the lowest.

“The distribution has been planned to balance demand and footfall across residential and commercial areas, so that vendors operate in designated areas rather than occupying roads and public spaces,” said Ravi Kumar NG chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The policy also fixes monthly rents based on size and type of vending units. Kiosks up to 4 sqm will pay 3,850, while kiosks above 4 sqm will pay 6,050. Stationary vendors occupying up to 5 sqm will pay 2,200 and larger ones will pay 3,300. Mobile vendors will be charged 1,650 per month.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vinod Rajput

Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

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