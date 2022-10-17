Greater Noida authority campaign to provide urban villages with sewer lines

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Sunday launched a campaign to provide sewerage connection to every house in the city’s urban villages. The ‘Har Ghar sewer connection’ campaign will be executed in different phases, officials said. The authority has started setting up camps where residents can fill up forms and submit them to obtain a sewer connection. The move is aimed at addressing sanitation issues in urban villages where waste matter is generally disposed of in low-lying areas causing health problems.

The authority’s water department organises these camps from 10am to 4pm so that residents do not have to visit the authority office. Such camps have been organised in Achchar, Jaitpur, Bironda and Sakipur till now.

Similar camps will be organised at Tugalpur and Chakrsenpur villages on Monday, and in Dabra and Gurjarpur on Tuesday. The authority has also roped in social groups to spread awareness about the need to obtain a sewer connection which it is providing free of cost to residents. In the initial phase, the authority will provide sewer connections in villages with existing infrastructure which connects them with the main sewer network.

“We will first provide sewer connection in villages where sewer pipes have been laid and connected with the main sewer line. Following this, we will connect each house in every village that falls under the jurisdiction of the authority,” Salil Yadav, in-charge general manager, Greater Noida authority, said.

Greater Noida has developed on land from 124 villages, of which 36 have been provided with sewer lines. “The authority has fixed a deadline of one and half years to lay pipelines and connect them with the main sewer line. The objective is to trap, treat and recycle sewer waste so that it does not flow into the Hindon and Yamuna,” Yadav added.

