Greater Noida authority hikes water tariff by up to 10%

The Greater Noida authority has decided to increase water tariff by up to 10% for all kinds of consumers, including residential, group housing, institutional, industrial and commercial, beginning April 1, 2024. According to authority officials, the tariff is being increased so as to collect more revenue and spend it on improving supply infrastructure and the quality of water supplied. (HT Archive)

“The Greater Noida authority has increased the tariff by up to 10% keeping in mind the interests of consumers. To ensure that the hike does not trouble citizens, we have kept it minimal,” said a Greater Noida authority official, asking not to be named.

Consumers who own a plot of up to 60 square metres (sqm)will have to pay ₹173 monthly. Those with a plot between 61-120 sqm will have to pay ₹286 a month. Those with plots between 121-200 sqm will have to pay ₹516 monthly. If one has plots of 201-350 sqm, then the monthly charge will be ₹856.

The owners of residential plots of size 351-500 sqm will pay ₹1,141 a month. The owners of plots of 501-1,000 sqm will pay ₹1,714 a month and owners of plots of 1,001-1,100 sqm will pay ₹1,999 a month.

Owners of institutional, industrial or commercial plots of 100 sqm to 61 acres will have to pay a monthly charge in the range ₹150-72,757. The owners of group housing plots of 1,000 sqm to 10 acres will have to pay a minimum of ₹7,500 to a maximum ₹1,79,748 a month, said officials.

The authority has also decided to offer a 5% waiver to consumers who will pay the annual water bill in the next six months -- that is, by September 30, 2024.

“If a consumer fails to pay the annual water bill by March end, 2024, then the authority will impose a penal interest of up to 11% on the dues. We also advise consumers to update their “know your customer” details in the authority database to get updates about water bill dues,” said the official quoted above.

Currently, the authority supplies 210 million litres daily of drinking water to its consumers. However, residents of certain areas such as sector Alpha 1, Beta 1 and Beta 2, among others, complain of poor quality water.

“The water pressure remains poor. As a result, it does not reach even the first floor properly. Also, the water pipes are rusted and keep bursting frequently,” said Harendra Bhati, founder member of active citizen team and a resident of Sector Beta 2.