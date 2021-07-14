Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Greater Noida: Complaint filed after four suspects ‘make omelettes’ from peacock eggs

Greater Noida: A person has filed a complaint against four persons alleging the suspects had stolen a peacock's four eggs from a vacant plot and ate them after making omelette in Rabupura
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Greater Noida: A person has filed a complaint against four persons alleging the suspects had stolen a peacock’s four eggs from a vacant plot and ate them after making omelette in Rabupura.

The complainant Suresh Rana, a resident of Birampur village, said that a peacock had laid four eggs at a vacant plot in the village. “There is a forest area in the neighbourhood and the peacock sometimes comes to the village. On Monday, a local person found that the eggs were stolen. We discussed the matter and we came to know that four persons belonging to another community had allegedly stolen the eggs,” he said. A local girl had seen the suspects stealing the eggs, he said.

“We went to their home and found the eggshells outside their house. This showed the suspects had stolen the eggs, made omelettes, and ate them. Our sentiments were hurt as the peacock is a national bird,” Rana said.

Dinesh Kumar Yadav, SHO Rabupura police station, said that police have received a complaint in this regard. “It is not clear who had stolen the eggs. We have found that the two parties also have personal enmity. We are investigating the matter from all angles,” he said.

