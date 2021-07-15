Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Greater Noida: Contractor alleges assault, abduction by former partner
noida news

Greater Noida: Contractor alleges assault, abduction by former partner

Greater Noida: A city-based building contractor has alleged that he was abducted and assaulted on Wednesday night by his former partner who let him go after extorting ₹40 lakh from him
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 10:40 PM IST
HT Image

Greater Noida: A city-based building contractor has alleged that he was abducted and assaulted on Wednesday night by his former partner who let him go after extorting 40 lakh from him.

The contractor, Sachin Sharma, is a resident of Eldeco Greens society under the Beta 2 police jurisdiction. According to the police, Sharma and his former partner, a resident of the same society, were working on a project in Bulandshahr but due to delays, the latter pulled out of the project six months ago and was asking for his 1 crore.

“Around 7.30pm, the former partner called Sharma and asked him to meet on the premises of the society. Soon, they left the premises,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 3.

In his complaint, Sharma alleged that he was taken by the former partner and his three goons forcefully and they demanded a ransom of 1 crore for his release.

The amount was negotiated down to 40 lakh which, Sharma claimed, was collected by the partner’s wife, the police said, adding that he was allowed to go after five hours.

A case was registered on Thursday against the former partner, his wife and three associates for extortion and assault at Beta 2 police station. The police said that Sharma’s partner is currently at large.

“There are inconsistencies in Sharma’s statements. Initially, he claimed that the money was collected from various sources and then delivered by an office boy. However, the lenders have not corroborated these claims. Later, Sharma said that the money was taken from a female friend. We are still verifying whether the money exchanged hands or not,” said Pandey.

The officials said that a probe in the matter is underway and due legal action will be taken against any wrongdoers, including the complainant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Meet Delhi’s ‘Nest man’ who is building homes for hundreds of birds

Woman discovers 18 snakes in her bedroom, shares pictures

Psst, a bite please! Woman voices thoughts of her cats, leaves netizens giggling

Passenger invites cab driver for helicopter ride, he shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP